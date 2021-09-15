Apple announces new iPhone 13s
New iPhone 13 works with the new A15 Bionic chip. According to Apple, the chip has 50% more computing power than “the competition”, without naming any names. The notch at the top of the screen, the well-known notch, has become 20% smaller, according to Apple. In the notch are the selfie camera and the sensors for Face ID facial recognition. Since the iPhone X of 2017, the notch has remained unchanged.
The iPhone 13 Mini has a 5.4 inch screen again, the iPhone 13 just like the previous model has a 6.1 inch screen.
The wide-angle cameras on the new iPhones now feature “sensor-shift stabilization,” which makes images smoother as you move around while recording. In addition, photos in the dark should be sharper. The camera also captures 47% more light.
The iPhone 13 and 13 mini can now also record 4K video in Dolby Vision for dramatically improved HDR images. The camera also features a new cinematic mode, where the camera focuses while filming, while adding a depth of field cinematic effect. Because the wide-angle sensor on the iPhone 13 models has grown larger to capture more light, the two lenses are no longer one below the other but diagonally.
Improved battery life
The new iPhones have also improved battery life over last year’s models. The iPhone 13 mini would last 1.5 hours longer than the 12 mini on a full charge, and the iPhone 13 would last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12. The new iPhones 13 have a storage area of 128. , 256 and 512 GB. The iPhone 13 mini is for sale from 809 euros, the iPhone 13 is available from 909 euros.
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max
The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have a 120Hz ProMotion display for the first time, which Apple says provides smoother images. Previous iPhones still used a 60Hz screen. The screen sizes are unchanged: 6.1 inches on the iPhone 13 Pro, 6.7 inches on the iPhone Pro 13 Max.
The Pro models also have a larger battery: the iPhone 13 Pro would last 1.5 hours longer than the 12 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max would last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Improved cameras and adjustable focus
The three cameras on the back have also been renewed. In addition to all the camera functions of the classic iPhone 13 models, the Pro models also have the ability to adjust the depth of field of videos afterwards. In addition, the focus point can be changed: instead of the face in the foreground, the face in the background can be emphasized, or vice versa. Later, the 13 Pro models will also receive support for the ProRes video format.
The ultra-wide-angle lens of the Pro models makes it possible to take macro photos for the first time: up to 2 centimeters from a subject and always in focus. The cameras of the Pro models also capture more light in the dark: the wide-angle lens up to 2.2 times more light, the ultra-wide-angle lens 92% more. Night mode is available on all Pro model cameras. Pro models can now zoom up to 6x optically.
All new iPhone 13 models can already adjust the warmth and color tone of photos when shooting. The hue of the sky then remains unchanged. Users can use Apple’s settings or adjust a setting themselves. These settings go beyond a filter, and allow you to see what the result will be before you take the picture.
Variable speed
The screen refresh rate is variable, from 10 Hz to 120 Hz. The screen has a brightness of 1000 nits. The Pro models also have the A15 Bionic chip, but with a 5-core GPU instead of the 4-core of the regular iPhone 13 models.
The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are available in four colors: graphite, gold, silver and blue. The iPhone 13 Pro costs 1,159 euros and the 13 Pro Max is available from 1,259 euros.
New iPads and Apple Watch
Apple also presented two new iPads and the new one Apple Watch Series 7. A new version of the AirPods was not announced at the Apple event.
