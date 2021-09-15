Apple announces new iPhone 13s

Improved cameras and adjustable focus

The three cameras on the back have also been renewed. In addition to all the camera functions of the classic iPhone 13 models, the Pro models also have the ability to adjust the depth of field of videos afterwards. In addition, the focus point can be changed: instead of the face in the foreground, the face in the background can be emphasized, or vice versa. Later, the 13 Pro models will also receive support for the ProRes video format.

The ultra-wide-angle lens of the Pro models makes it possible to take macro photos for the first time: up to 2 centimeters from a subject and always in focus. The cameras of the Pro models also capture more light in the dark: the wide-angle lens up to 2.2 times more light, the ultra-wide-angle lens 92% more. Night mode is available on all Pro model cameras. Pro models can now zoom up to 6x optically.

All new iPhone 13 models can already adjust the warmth and color tone of photos when shooting. The hue of the sky then remains unchanged. Users can use Apple’s settings or adjust a setting themselves. These settings go beyond a filter, and allow you to see what the result will be before you take the picture.