“ADE is made up of many festivals, clubs, night bars and intercultural events. It has been impossible to manage this policy for two years now, especially with so much supply in different places. Last year the government ended the event two weeks before the ADE and we fear the same scenario this year for no good reason, “Van de Ven and Kennis said of the scheduled event from. October 13.

The organization is awaiting the measures that outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Hugo de Jonge will announce on Tuesday evening. “Nonetheless, we will unravel the most likely incomprehensible metrics tonight for the umpteenth time to see where the possibilities for ADE lie next month.”

Geen dance-events

On Monday, insiders announced that multi-day festivals would again be possible under certain conditions. Ruben Brouwer, the director of concert organizer MOJO, said in 1 that De Jonge had asked “that there be no more dance events to organize”.

Van de Ven and Kennis are stunned by these statements. “This is yet another proof for us of the contempt that this firm has for the electronic music sector. Wanted to score popularity points in an inordinately stupid way in June in order to boost the will to vaccinate, now wanting to kill him through the back room. This cabinet ignores the two biggest demonstrations of the last fifteen years. As far as we are concerned, utter disregard for the Netherlands’ biggest cultural export product with this private government “deal tactic” without valid arguments or legal grounds.