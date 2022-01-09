January 07, 2022 Your own visit, exactly the way you want it. ANWB recently launched a new travel platform: ANWB Reisopmaat. A tool to independently compose your perfect trip on a single platform. From itinerary and flight, to accommodation and car rental. And that with the reliability you are used to from the ANWB.

From Croatia to Costa Rica

ANWB Reisopmaat is now available for 17 additional destinations. Inside and outside of Europe. Our travel specialists have carefully selected the most beautiful routes and highlights for you. Choose one of the more than 100 examples of different routes and tailor it to your wishes.

For example, a new route through the wonderful world of Jordan, along the Dead Sea and the desert city of Petra. Or a route along the highlights of Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Combine the two countries? This is also possible at Reisopmaat.

See all examples of itineraries

Build your own trip instantly

Do you prefer to start building up right away? On the interactive world map, you will find over 1,250 inspirational pins about beautiful nature, fascinating cities and other special places of interest in your favorite country.

Assemble immediately

New destinations

ANWB Reisopmaat is now also available for Costa Rica, England, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Jordan, Croatia, Malaysia, Morocco, Northern Ireland, Namibia, Norway, Scotland, Thailand, Czech Republic, Wales and Sweden.

In October 2021, ANWB Reisopmaat has already launched Inspirational and Exemplary Routes for Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Austria, New Zealand, Portugal, l ‘Spain, the United States, South Africa and Switzerland.

Keep an eye on the ANWB Reisopmaat website for the latest developments. You can expect many more sample itineraries and inspiration in the near future!

