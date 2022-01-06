Another new club for Locadia, striker moves to Bochum

Jürgen Locadia has founded a new club in VfL Bochum, Germany. The forward comes without a transfer from Premier League club Brighton Hove & Albion and will sign until the summer of 2022. Locadia has had four employers since leaving PSV in 2018.

Locadia de Drenthe made his PSV debut in 2010 and has become an easy striker to score. After 176 games, in which he scored 62 goals, he was transferred to Brighton. His first period in the English port city was difficult. In August 2019, Locadia left for German Hoffenheim on a rental basis.

After a second rental period at FC Cincinnati in the United States, the forward has joined Brighton this season. In recent months, however, he could barely count on playing minutes. Locadia exhausted his contract with Brighton this winter.

Second Bundesliga adventure

Bochum was promoted to the highest German level last season. Coach Thomas Reis’ side have had a solid first half of the season and sit in an honorable 12th place. In eleven days, Locadia will be able to make his debut for his new employer, when Bochum returns to competition with a home game against Wolfsburg.