Android bug: emergency number inaccessible with Microsoft Teams installed
The bug occurs in a very specific case, but when it does occur it is dangerous. The bug becomes active on Android devices with Android 10 or higher, with the Microsoft Teams app installed, but where users are not signed in. Then a problem arises with the underlying processes of Android, as a result of which the emergency number can no longer be called.
An exceptional case therefore, but dangerous if it occurs. Google and Microsoft are aware of the problem and are working on a permanent solution, Google employee reported on reddit after a user rings the bell.
Microsoft is working on an update to its Teams app for Android, and Google will release an Android update on January 4. Google has not yet clarified whether the bug will be limited to certain devices.
Workaround: Manually delete teams
In the meantime, users can take steps themselves to avoid the bug. Android users who have the Teams app and are logged in will not have any issues. These users are advised to stay logged in until the Teams app is updated.
Who has the Teams app but not is connected, it is recommended that you uninstall the app, reinstall it, and then connect. These users are also advised not to sign out afterwards and to install the next update for the Teams app.
“We take this problem very seriously,” Google said. Many thanks to the Reddit user who reported the issue.
