The bug occurs in a very specific case, but when it does occur it is dangerous. The bug becomes active on Android devices with Android 10 or higher, with the Microsoft Teams app installed, but where users are not signed in. Then a problem arises with the underlying processes of Android, as a result of which the emergency number can no longer be called.

An exceptional case therefore, but dangerous if it occurs. Google and Microsoft are aware of the problem and are working on a permanent solution, Google employee reported on reddit after a user rings the bell.

Microsoft is working on an update to its Teams app for Android, and Google will release an Android update on January 4. Google has not yet clarified whether the bug will be limited to certain devices.