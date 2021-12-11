Day 10 of 24 has arrived and we’re not even halfway through the AW Advent calendar. Today we have another huge prize to offer, a beautiful smartphone.

Motorola Edge 20

It is the thinnest 5G smartphone ever made by Motorola, because this device is only 6.99mm thick! The Motorola Edge 20 has everything you need to get your day going. Firstly, this 5G smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset which lets you get things done quickly. The 5.7-inch OLED display has a refresh rate of at least 144Hz, which means a smooth viewing experience.

When it comes to cameras, you won’t be disappointed either, as the main camera has 108 MP. In addition, there is an ultra wide angle camera that doubles as a macro lens with which you can bring subjects up to 5 times closer. There’s also a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom that you can stretch a further 30x with Super Zoom. If you want to capture your inner and outer beauty, you can do so with the 32 MP selfie camera. All that power needs power and the Edge 20 gets it through the 4000mAh battery which can be charged in 10 minutes with the Turbo Power 30W quick charger for 8 hours of use.

The Motorola Edge 20 can use the Ready For platform with which you can, for example, transform your smartphone into a laptop. Connect your phone wirelessly to a TV or external display and you can start on a big screen. To help you, we also give you the Ready for the dock additional!

Here’s how to win the motorola edge 20 with Ready for Dock

Participating during the AW Advent Calendar is not difficult at all. You go to the action page and there answer a few questions and leave your email address. We raffle the gadget among the participants and the winner will be notified by email. Click on the image below or on this link.