Colton Herta has been heavily linked with the switch to Formula 1. With Michael Andretti spotted at the Sauber factory and Mario Andretti saying Herta should have a chance in F1, it looks like another American driver is coming to Formula 1 in 2022. .

America’s wish

Almost all seats for 2022 in Formula 1 have already been taken, with the exception of the second seat at Alfa Romeo. For a long time, Guanyu Zhou seemed to be the big favorite for this, but now that Andretti can announce a Sauber buyout, the arrival of an American is making more and more sense. Especially if Mario Andretti tries to get there.

“There is a wish of several pilots and I am sure of an American pilot. Colton Herta would suit very well in F1. The fact that we have two Grands Prix in America is a good thing, but it would be great if we also saw an American driver in F1. “ said Mario Andretti to Formula 1 Nation podcast.

read more Will this American racing talent join Andretti in Formula 1?

“He raced in Europe. You can ask Lando Norris, because they rode together in Formula 3. From the first moment he was a force to be reckoned with. When he came straight to IndyCar he was an instant winner and it had nothing to do with luck. He won the last race starting from 14th place. “

Andretti hopes for Herta

“He has qualities that you only see every few years and I would like to see such a driver in Formula 1.” Andretti also talks about Herta. However, Mario does not lead the Andretti racing team, unlike his son Michael. She was spotted at the Sauber factory on Monday, which accelerated rumors of a possible takeover. The fact that Mario is speaking so openly about Herta’s arrival must also be a good sign for Herta.

read more Takeover of Alfa Romeo: Andretti seen at the Sauber factory

“In America you can also be happy with the races you have here, but I really see a desire from Colton for Formula 1. There is some action going on in this area and we’ll see what happens.” However, Mario is not allowed to say more. “I wish I could say something about it, but there are still details I can’t say anything about. I am not the spokesperson for the team either. “ concludes the 1978 world champion.

read more American GP schedule: staying up late for Dutch viewers