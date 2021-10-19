Alfa Romeo looks to the US Grand Prix and hopes to score points again. The team hopes to do very well in the United States. There is a certain prestige with the team in the United States and Kimi Raikkonen won her last race there.

Prestigious Alfa Romeo in the United States

Team boss Frédéric Vasseur at the end of Alfa-preview to know, to know: “We’re going to Austin with one goal in mind; go back to points. We scored points in Russia and we weren’t far in Turkey.

“We hope we will do well here in the United States. We are aware of the prestige of Alfa Rome in the United States and what it means for all the fans to have a good race here.

Raikkonen returns to sacred ground

“I have good memories of COTA”, launches the driver Alfa Raikkonen. “Obviously that’s where I got my last win, so it’s good to come back to that. But once I’m in the car, it doesn’t matter anymore. “

Raikkonen and his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi will have to do their best, after missing few points in Turkey.

