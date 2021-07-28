André Hazes Sr. regularly with too much beer in the schoolyard
According to Dré, he was an “absurdly busy boy” and his father had to go upstairs regularly to calm things down. “I guess I saw all the school benches in Almere, Loenen and Vinkeveen, because I was not in one, but in seven schools,” writes the singer. “I must have been pretty damn irritating to the teachers, because that bastard liked to mess things up.
If there was shit on the ball, André Hazes Senior showed up. He writes: “Sometimes he had already played somewhere. Then he came to school with one beer too many and his blouse too unbuttoned and slammed his fist on the table. We weren’t your regular family, of course, and the teachers didn’t know what to do with us.
Miraculously, he still managed to get his VMBO-T diploma, between two performances. “I remember getting a No.1 hit with ‘Thank you, my friend’ at the same time and getting a No.1 on a music test because I refused to read the musical notes (.. .) St. Like defending myself and developing thick skin, ”says André.
At the moment, André writes little and is enjoying a romantic trip with his Sarah to Ibiza, where he had a striking haircut. However, the singer was quickly done with it, according to a series of photos on Instagram.