“New Samsung Galaxy A52 Gets Much Faster Processor”

Samsung will release a new version of the Galaxy A52 later this year, which features a faster processor. This is according to a new rumor.

Samsung Galaxy A52s processor is much faster

The website Galaxy Club discovered a reference of a device with the model number SM-A528B, which is said to be assigned to the Samsung Galaxy A52s. This version of the A52 already arose in a rumor, but we didn’t know what improvements it would bring. The website reports that the Samsung A52s is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor.

This chip is much more powerful than the Snapdragon 720G which is used in the normal Galaxy A52 Sit. The processor is also said to offer better performance than the Snapdragon 750G of the 5G version of the Galaxy A52. The “SD778G” is relatively new and supports 5G as standard, so the phone is ready for the future. 5G is already available in the Netherlands, but not much faster than 4G. This will likely change next year.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is rumored to appear in the colors black, white and light green. The additional specs are still unclear, and we also don’t know when Samsung would like to unveil the smartphone. Sammobile writes that it could happen in September, but it is not yet certain.

One of the best mediums

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is currently one of the most popular and best smartphones in the mid-range segment. For $ 349, you get a device with a nice 90Hz display, pretty fast hardware, good battery life, and great cameras. The phone is also dust and water proof and there are stereo speakers and a headphone jack.

Earlier this year, the smartphone maker – along with the A52 – also released the Galaxy A72 of. This device looks like its cheaper sibling in many ways, but it has a larger screen and an additional camera in the form of a telephoto lens. This allows you to zoom in without losing quality. The battery is also bigger.

