From 2012 to 2014, the United States spied on several European politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with the help of Danish intelligence. The Danish and European media reported this on Sunday.

Danish broadcaster Danish Marks Radio (DR) reports that the US intelligence agency NSA has tapped Danish Internet cables to spy on prominent politicians and senior officials in Germany, Sweden, Norway and France. The NSA made good use of a surveillance cooperation with the Danish military intelligence service, the FE.

It was suggested some time ago that the United States was spying on many European countries by tapping the Danish cable. DR, Swedish channel SVD, Norwegian channel NRK, German channels NDR and WDR, newspaper Suditch Zeitung and Le Mont magazine investigated the spy operations.

According to DR, the matter will be reported to Danish Defense Minister Train Bramson, who took office in June 2019, in August 2020. ‘Proper espionage by allies is unacceptable,’ Brahmson told DR.

Even after the Snowden revelations

The list of NSA hijackers includes Angela Merkel, then-German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and later opposition leader Peer Steinbrook. Americans have access to text messages, phone calls, and Internet traffic, including searches, chats, and email services.

The intelligence was elaborated in a classified internal statement codenamed “Operation Dunhammer” and in May 2015 was awarded to DR, the top management in Danish intelligence.

The revelations, the broadcaster said, were based on the intelligence of nine sources who had access to classified information from the FE, and were independently confirmed by several sources. U.S. espionage, if confirmed, happened during the Snowden case. It exploded in 2013 when Edward Snowden, a former NSA CIA operative and organization administrator, revealed that the US government was spying on its own citizens and allies.

