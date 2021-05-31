Former IndyCar driver Robert Turnbus has every hope for the future of Rhinos von Kalmout, who is making great strides. According to Turnbus, it is important that ‘VK’ is occasionally left and right, in ‘Indigan’s Louis Hamilton’.

The 105th run of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for this Sunday. Starting from third place, Dutch rhinoceros van Kalmtout will win. The driver from Hoftorf was a little more upset on his last lap, but the average of these four laps was enough for the third starting position. This will allow him to start from the front row in Indianapolis next Sunday.

VK is doing good business

Van Kalmtout is now in his second IndyCar season. According to Turnbus, this is ‘very important’, he says in the conversation Formula 1 magazine. “This season you have to show sponsors and teams that you can’t ignore yourself,” he says. So Weekee has already done good business in past races. So the Dutchman foretold a bright future for the Dutch. “Rhinos is very young, but we have a wonderful career ahead of us in the United States.” “It simply came to our notice then. If you want to compete for the title in IndyCar, you can’t peak one weekend and fail the next. You have to analyze a race: if you do not have more than a fifth place, make sure you have a fifth place finish. If there is profit in it, only profit is calculated. ”

The indie 500 starts late

Indianapolis 500 – Indie 500 for short – is the sixth round of the Indigo season this year. The race takes place at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is known in the United States as the most important race of the year. Together with the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24-hour Le Mans, the event is one of Motorsport’s crown jewels. The race was won by Dutch Ari Luentik in 1990 and 1997. The show starts at 4:30 pm Dutch time on Sunday. Then the cars will be brought to the stage. The engines are fired at 6.38pm, after which the race starts at 6.45pm Dutch time. Racing can be found in the Netherlands via Zigo Sport.