America and Mexico advance to Gold Cup final | Foreign football

The United States reached the Gold Cup final. In Austin, Texas, Qatar lost 1-0 in the semifinals. In the final, the United States will face Mexico, who beat Canada 2-1.











Gyasi Zardes scored the only goal for the United States in the 86th minute. He typed in a Nicholas Gioacchini cross. Qatar had a great opportunity to take the lead in the 60th minute when they got a penalty. Hasan Al Haydos, however, saw his effort overtake goaltender Matt Turner.

Qatar have competed in the Gold Cup, the championship for teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, in preparation for next year’s world championship. The World Cup will take place in Qatar.

For Mexico, Hector Herrera scored the winning goal well after stoppage time. Orbelin Pineda had given the advantage to the Mexicans on penalty, Tajon Buchanan had taken care of the 1-1.

Mexican players are celebrating. © AFP

