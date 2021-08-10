One of Scotland’s most innovative dance companies is the Curious Seat Field – Something for the Future Now, a sustainable outdoor dance physically conceived in a distant world and presented as part of the Edinburgh International Festival on 22 and August 29.

Against the backdrop of the magnificent Arthurs chair, the performers react to the surrounding landscape and to each other: after a series of movements and live sound music, they have fun dancing together. With plenty of room for everyone, in the beautiful setting of Holyrood Park, Field is a call to immerse yourself in this cutting edge work and share a sense of community and celebration. It’s a 4 hour show and the audience can come and go as they please during the show.

The estate was created by facilitating outdoor training in collaboration with dancers from the Edinburgh community and associate artists Karen Tennant and Sky Reynolds. The performance creates a space of movement and connection in a physically distant environment. This ever-expanding trail will be beautiful and exciting when you meet safely outdoors in the summer. Play with space and distance so that terrain and elements interact to create continuous movement scores that define the framework for the performance.

Alma Lyndonhovius, Amy Robertson, Clive Andrews, Dylan Reid, Jen Cunningham, Graeme Wilson, Hannah Dropper, KJ Clark-Davis, Marion Kenny, Sky Su and Christine Devan were on the Sunday rehearsal crew. , Heather Rickick, Christine Wechsen Wong, Emily Astrom, Merav Israel, Monica de Ioni, Tallula Mollesan.

Curious Seed invites two catchy groups for a special performance on the pitch: Lyra, from Dance Base, Scotland’s first semi-professional dance company in the 1960s, from Prime and Edinburgh, perform for young people and perform live. . . Both teams have worked with Curious Seat before and the company is excited to work with them again. Further details on PRIME and Lyra’s involvement in the field will be announced in due course.

On Sunday August 30, 2020, Curious Seed was able to share this work at four in the afternoon in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park, and it was one of the few, if any, art exhibitions to take place. in Edinburgh in August. 2020. The most interesting sights in the city have become the beautiful open space setting of the park. It was a safe and comfortable place for everyone to enjoy a live dance performance in Edinburgh.

Curious Seed, an award-winning performance company, was founded in 2005 by Scottish choreographer Christine Devani. Based in Edinburgh, he creates and presents an immersive dance game that questions the world we live in; The work of moving and moving people opens up new ways of living and feeling something different in the world.

The work of curious seeds has been discussed all over the world, from Milan to Macau, from New Zealand to Norway; Performed at prestigious international festivals and venues from Sattlers Wells to the Sydney Opera House.