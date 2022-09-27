AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT can be overclocked to Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti level

A named user Youri Bubliy managed to overclock an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT to the level of an Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti, he claims. He achieved this by creating his own application called Radeon Monster Profile (RMP). This allows Bubliy to boost the performance of AMD RDNA 2 GPUs by adjusting the curve of frequencies and voltages.

Bubliy says its RMP can do better than AMD’s own Adrenaline software. In 3DMark: Time Spy, the Radeon RX 6800 XT scores 13% above the norm, bringing the GPU up to par with the RTX 3090 Ti. Bubliy claims that it is creating new in-house voltage and frequency curves for Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

It specifically looked at memory, reducing memory frequency by six percent. This resulted in reduced heat generation on the gddr6 memory chips. “The primary mechanism for increasing performance is to increase the requested base frequency relative to the operating voltage.” The result is an increased GPU frequency of 300 MHz, without having to adjust factory settings for thermal throttling and fans. It also says that using a non-reference video card with a good cooler shouldn’t be a problem for this profile. According to Bubliy, its overclocking profile does not increase the operating voltage or current limit. “Profiles are universal and adaptive.”

The RMP is expected this fall.