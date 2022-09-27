NASA space probe successfully collides with asteroid: ‘A new era for humanity’ | NOW

A US spacecraft successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos at 1:14 a.m. Monday night. The collision was part of an experiment broadcast live by the space agency Nasa.

Dimorphos, the space rock that was struck 11 million kilometers from Earth, posed no danger to our planet. NASA wants to use the experiment to see if it’s possible to push an asteroid out of orbit through the universe. This could prevent such a rock from threatening the earth and humanity in the distant future.

That’s why a space probe flew towards the asteroid last night at a speed of 6 kilometers per second. The last meters could still be followed live just before the collision. A camera on the spacecraft captured images broadcast by NASA up to seconds before the collision.

Experience can offer the world the chance to protect itself

Scientists who have worked on the mission for years held their breath as the spacecraft moved closer and closer to its target. The course chosen turned out to be the correct one, as moments later the spacecraft slammed into the asteroid. “What a moment,” said the NASA live stream commentator, as employees clapped and hugged.

“Now the science begins,” said Lori Glaze with great enthusiasm. She does planetary research for NASA and called the mission a huge breakthrough. “We are entering a new era where we may have the ability to protect ourselves from something like a dangerous asteroid impact.”