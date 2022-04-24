Amazon launches free streaming service in Germany, then in the Netherlands?



Amazon will launch a royalty-free streaming service in Germany at the end of 2022. The royalty-free streaming service’s offerings come under the name Amazon Freevee.

In addition to Germany, the service will also be available in Great Britain and Northern Ireland this month.

IMDb Apnea

Amazon Freevee includes series and movies that Amazon has acquired exclusively. Amazon has had the service in the United States since 2019.

The name was linked to Amazon’s Internet Movie Database (also known as IMDb). The brand name was originally IMDb Freedive, but today it is (still) known as IMDb TV.

Amazon free

IMDb TV will change its name again. This time, the name will change to Amazon Freevee on April 27, 2022.

Amazon Freevee is a free streaming service whose costs are covered by advertising. Instead of Amazon’s premium streaming service (Prime Video), Freevee offers older/other movies and TV series, including classics, and a limited amount of original content.

offer

At the moment, Amazon Freevee is only available in the United States, Great Britain and Northern Ireland. At the end of this year, Amazon’s free streaming service will also come to Germany, but it’s still unclear whether the free streaming service will come to the Netherlands.

Freevee contains a good number of movies and series, including Schitt’s Creek† Mad Men† chicago fire† lost† X files† fringeAt daggers drawn, Sicario, The invisible Man, The Princess Bride and Fury. The JustWatch streaming search service shows that Amazon Freevee has over 9,000 TV series, movies and documentaries on Amazon Freevee, the majority of which consists of content from (other) movie studios and TV production houses.