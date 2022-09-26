Amazon announces new discount days on October 11 and 12

MADRID – On October 11 and 12, the “Prime Exclusive Deals” discount days will take place for the first time in the large online store Amazon. It’s two extra days with millions off up to 80% but only for Prime subscribers. These days can therefore be compared to the popular Prime Days which took place in 2021 on July 12 and 13.

The ‘Prime Exclusive Offers’ days will occur for the first time in 2022 from 9 a.m. October 11 to 9 a.m. October 13 (48 hours, due to US time difference). As a Prime subscriber, this is a great opportunity for many consumers to already do their Christmas shopping with discounts as these new discount days take place before the popular Black Friday on November 25 (2022).

The new 48h discount period will take place in 15 countries around the world, including Spain, as well as other major Amazon markets such as the United States, Canada, China, Turkey, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

It’s unclear exactly how many Prime subscribers there are in Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium, but it’s clear it’s in the millions. At Amazon, you can become a Prime subscriber by paying a fixed amount each year. This amount increased from 36 to 49.90 euros per year in June 2022.

With your Prime membership, you get many benefits like same-day delivery on millions (but not all) of items. However, it depends on whether the desired product is offered by Amazon or directly by a seller. If 1-day delivery is not possible, 2 or 3-day delivery is free for Prime subscribers. Additionally, Prime subscribers also benefit from Saturday and/or Sunday and One Day Delivery, and items can be picked up from special locations if desired.

As a Prime subscriber, you also get year-round discounts through Flash Deals. Also, as a Prime subscriber, you can enjoy Prime Video (something like Netflix and a service that’s getting bigger and bigger), Prime Music (something like Spotify), Prime Reading (a book service ), photo storage and a virtual hard drive drive and more.