Chicago, Illinois – Penn State graduate Alyssa Naher was named to the 25-man roster for the United States Women’s National Team training camp in January, to be held in Austin, TX, Jan.19-28.

Naeher, a two-time Olympian and USWNT member since 2013, will attend the bootcamp to mark USWNT’s first action in 2022. It will also mark Naher’s return to USWNT after injuring her knee in the semifinals. of the 2020 Olympics.

Prior to his injury, Naher scored five of his six goals for the United States, including a heroic quarterfinal try against the Netherlands. Naher saved three penalties, one in the system and two after penalties.

Naher enters 2022 training camp with 78 games and 44 net goals for the United States

Born in Stratford, Connecticut, Naher recently completed her sixth season with the Chicago Red Stars.

Senior Captain Nittany Lions, Naeher was named All-America three times at Penn State with first-team nods in 2007 and 2008. She was named Senior Defensive Player of the Year in 2007 and 2009.

The United States’ first matches this year in the 2022 Shepherd’s Cup presented by Visa will be against the Czech Republic (February 17) and New Zealand (February 20) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., And Iceland ( February 23). February) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. , Texas.

United States Women’s National Team – List of January training camps by location:

Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa closer (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Imani Dorsey (NJ / NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC) , Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Mediators (7): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Jaylene Howell (Racing Louisville FC), Rose Laville (OL Reign), Kristi Mewes (NJ / New York Gotham FC), Samantha Moyes (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit)), Andy Sullivan (Washington Spirit)