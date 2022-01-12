US prepares sanctions package against Russia for invasion of Ukraine Abroad

The United States and its allies are already working on a tough sanctions package to help punish Russia for invading Ukraine. These are financial, technological and military sanctions. These can be imposed within hours in the event of military escalation, reports The New York Times .











From newspaper builds on talks with US and EU officials, who revealed details of sanctions that could follow a possible Russian incursion. The United States is deliberately disclosing plans to influence Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will then know what penalties he can incur.

The United States and other Western countries are very concerned about the build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. They fear that Moscow is considering invading this Eastern European country. The list of possible sanctions includes the arming of anti-Russian guerrillas in Ukraine if it really is an invasion, the newspaper writes.

Washington is also said to have consulted with allies on the possibility of cutting off major Russian financial institutions from international payments. Those plans have now been disclosed on the eve of the summits to prevent further escalation.

Ally

Russia is in talks with the United States and NATO this week. Moscow wants, among other things, a guarantee that neighboring Ukraine will not be able to join this alliance. Since the fall of the Communist Soviet Union, many other former Soviet states have joined NATO, much to Russia’s chagrin.

The United States is not confident about the positive outcome of the approaching talks. Diplomats fear the Russians will later say their concerns have not been addressed enough, according to the New York Times. This could serve as a justification for military action.

Of cream

The Americans are said to have watched closely the impact of the sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014. This happened after the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula from Crimea. The White House later concluded that the measures were harmful to the Russian economy, but not so painful that Putin was forced to take a step back.

It should be different this time. One insider called the planned sanctions a “high impact rapid response that we did not go for in 2014”.

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: