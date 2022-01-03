After Ukraine, Finland is now at increased risk with Russia. Last month, Russia presented a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia, the United States and NATO. Those proposals include a ban on NATO expanding eastward.

On Christmas Eve, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s news service reported that the demands would have repercussions for Finland and Sweden. Both are not yet members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. This prompted an immediate response Sweden, Which put his forces on high alert the next day. Finland, which has a border of more than 1,300 km with Russia, also responded immediately. Prime Minister Channa Marin said his country.Keep the opportunity open To apply for NATO membership “.

“Finland and Sweden will need an appropriate response from the Russian side to join NATO.”

Finland’s President Sauli Ninisto has accused Putin of questioning the sovereignty of Sweden and Finland. Moscow then responded immediately immediately and hostilely. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakarova Sunday left “It is clear that the merger of Finland and Sweden in NATO will have serious military and political consequences, which will require an appropriate response from the Russian side.”

For now it is a (verbal) disaster. But this is being interpreted by experts as a precursor to the coming storm.

(jvdh)