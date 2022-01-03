Biden promises Zhelensky ‘definite’ response to possible invasion of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky that the United States and its allies will retaliate “firmly” if Russia invades Ukraine. According to the White House, Biden had a telephone conversation with Zhelensky on Sunday, according to international news agencies.

Biden, who called on Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time in a month on Thursday, spoke by phone with Zelensky about Russia’s military structure on the border with Ukraine. Russia has amassed about 100,000 troops along the border.

“President Biden has made it clear that the United States and its allies will retaliate decisively if Russia continues to occupy Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Zhen Zaki said in a statement after the phone call. Biden stressed the policy that the United States will not negotiate policies that affect Europe without involving its allies, Zaki said.

Diplomatic meetings

Zhelensky wrote after the phone call A tweet The ‘unwavering support’ of the United States is to be applauded. He said the meeting, which was discussed between the two leaders, “shows the” special nature “of the relationship between the two countries,” preventing further expansion “.

Biden and Zhelensky discussed preparations for a series of diplomatic meetings to tackle the crisis. Representatives of the United States and Russia will hold talks in Geneva on January 9-10, following talks between Russia and NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The United States has made little progress so far in trying to appease Putin to ease tensions. Biden has threatened severe sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine. According to him, US military action is not an issue.