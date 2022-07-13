Spotify added the ability to create video podcasts with Anchor a while back. Now it will expand this feature to more countries. Unfortunately, the Netherlands is not yet part of it. The video podcasts were already available in English-speaking countries such as the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the US, but they will now also be available in Germany, France, in Italy, Spain, Brazil and Mexico. Too bad English video podcasts aren’t available in the Netherlands: after all, we’re a pretty eloquent country when it comes to the English language. Spotify, are you reading?

Video podcasts Spotify wants to expand its global podcast presence in general, so hopefully it will eventually do the same in the Netherlands. It has already announced new podcast playlists in Japan, the Philippines, and Argentina. But it also has to compete fiercely with YouTube, which is also frequently used to watch or listen to (video) podcasts. Spotify is increasingly blurring the lines between listening to podcasts and watching podcasts, although YouTube certainly has its part in that. What makes video podcasts interesting is that you can make money from them. Spotify left to intro to know, know“Video creators, like their audio counterparts, can reach millions on Spotify and use exclusive monetization opportunities, including Spotify’s podcast subscriptions, to turn video podcasts into a new revenue stream. fans, meanwhile, have the option to watch episodes head-to-toe or play them seamlessly in the background to listen to on the go.”

Not only listen, but also watch You may be thinking: what is a video podcast? You have to see it a bit like, for example, radios that have a camera in the studio. It is not necessary to make a whole film. Often people just like to see who’s talking. The idea is that you then have a small idea of ​​what someone means: you can read lips, you see the facial expression, and yes, if someone wants to show something on a product, you can also see that instead of you have to imagine what it could be. Very handy, because you have a choice: if you think the audio is good, then leave it there, if you get completely carried away by the podcast, then you watch too. But yes, not yet in the Netherlands. Hopefully we’ll have better luck when Spotify releases quizzes, as it bought the Heardle platform. It sounds like Wordle, but it’s mostly about music. This is the first time Spotify will do anything with games. Is it ok after Netflix? At least he’s ready to compete, it turns out. Whether it’s with the biggest streaming service in the world or one of the biggest video platforms.