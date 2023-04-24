In December, the 48-year-old rapper already declared that he was interested in leading his country. Last week, US entertainment website TMZ reported that Afroman had indeed applied for the election commission as an independent candidate.

The chance that Joseph Edgar Foreman, as Afroman is known in everyday life, will actually become President of the United States is very slim. In 2020, Kanye West was an official candidate in 12 states, but did not obtain more than 0.5% of the vote in any state. After the 2020 election, he tweeted that he would run again in 2024, but it is not yet clear whether this will continue.

For decades, the Democratic or Republican Party candidate has won US elections. Other candidates and parties still participate, but they never get enough votes to win electoral votes.

An important spearhead of Afroman is the legalization and decriminalization of cannabis. He also advocates for reform of the criminal justice system and law enforcement, reparations for African-American victims of slavery, the promotion of unity, peace and love, more money for elite sports and the legalization of prostitution. Afroman opposes media that spreads hate and wants to classify people based on race, religion, gender and sexual preference and wants to end inflation. He says he stands up for African Americans, Mexicans, poor white people and anyone who has no rights.

Afroman reached the top 10 of the Dutch Top 40 in the fall of 2001 with the new hit Because I Got High. In this song, he talks about all the daily activities he couldn’t participate in because he kept getting high.