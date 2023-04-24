WDF Week Preview: ‘Edgar TV’ wins in Iceland

Last weekend, four WDF tournaments were on the programme, all in the ‘Bronze’ category. Iceland, Australia and New Zealand played for the titles.

Iceland Open

The WDF weekend kicked off in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik. Last Saturday, the ‘Bronze’ ranked Iceland Open took place there with 105 men and 25 women in action. On the men’s side, there were 8 seeded players with Mark Barilli, John Scott, Brian Lokken and Edwin Törbjörnsson being the top 4 seeded players. Only Lokken failed to reach the quarter-finals, the Dane lost in his opener against fellow countryman Michael Ladefoged 4-3.

Six of the eight seeds, including Dutchman Erik van Manen, reached the quarter-finals. Barilli and Torbjörnsson won 4-0 against Ivan Madsen and Van Manen respectively, while Italy’s Francesco Raschini also reached the semi-finals after beating Jan McIntosh 4-3. The last semi-finalist became the winner of this year’s Torshavn Open, Björn Lejon beat John Scott in the quarter-finals.

Number 1 seed Barilli and number 3 seed Torbjörnsson remained in the final. Barilli had some problems with Raschini (4-1) in the semi-finals, while Torbjörnsson beat his compatriot Lejon 4-3. Torbjörnsson started the final well, the Swede won 4 of the first 5 heats. Barilli fought back at 4-3 with a 12 and a 15, but thanks to a 100 finish, Torbjörnsson secured his second WDF title in 2023.

On the women’s side, Germany’s Annegret Willkomm won her second WDF title of her career. In the round of 16, she defeated number one seed Anna Forsmark, before facing Margaret Sutton in the semis with an average of 78! In the final, she defeated second seed Maud Jansson 5–4 in the final.

gentlemen

Semi-finals

Mark Barilli 4-1 Francesco Raschini

Edwin Torbjornsson 4-3 Bjorn Lejon

Final

Edwin Torbjornsson 5-3 Mark Barilli

ladies

Semi-finals

Annegret Willkomm 4-0 Margaret Sutton

Maud Jansson 4-1 4-1 Irina Armstrong

Final

Annegret Willkomm 5-4 Maud Jansson

Murray Bridge Grand Prix

The ‘Bronze’ rated Murray Bridge Grand Prix was scheduled for Sunday in South Australia. A total of 52 men and 19 women came to the WDF tournament. On the men’s side, Peter Machin, Danny Porter, Brandon Weening, Brody Klinge and Arron Morrison were early favorites to win the title. Machin, Porter and Weening all reached the semi-finals, as did Stuart Coborn. Morrison lost in the last 16, while Klinge reached the quarter-finals.

In the semi-final, number one seeded Machin defeated Danny Porter 4-2, despite averaging 94. In the other semi-final, Weening had little trouble with Coborn; 4-0. In the final, the first four innings went with the darts. In the fifth inning, Machin made the first break with a 17-darter, but was unable to convert it. Weening broke a straight back with a 76 finish to regain the lead with a 12-dart finish; 4-3. Machin responded with a 13-dart to force a decisive ninth inning. Machin produced two 180s and looked set to win the title, but missed four darts matches. Weening took full advantage of this and managed to defend his title via tops.

Melina van den Kieboom succeeded in the ladies. In the semis and final, the Aussie needed a deciding set twice, but it was enough to beat Danni Ainsworth and Joanne Hadley.

gentlemen

Semi-finals

Peter Machin 4-2 Danny Porter

Brandon Weening 4-0 Stuart Coburn

Final

Brandon Weening 5-4 Peter Machin

ladies

Semi-finals

Melina van den Kieboom 4-3 Danni Ainsworth

Joanne Hadley 4-0 Janine Cassar

Final

Melina van den Kieboom 4-3 Joanne Hadley

North Island Masters

Also in New Zealand there was darts on the WDF circuit, in Hastings the North Island Masters in the ‘Bronze’ category was on the program. A total of 71 men and 26 women participated in the tournament. On the men’s side, like every other tournament in New Zealand, Haupai Puha and Ben Robb were big favorites for the title. However, both men failed to reach the final. Robb lost to Craig Brown 4-3 in the quarterfinals, while Puha lost to Jason Fergusson by the same number in the semifinals.

Fergusson and Brown then battled in the final for their first-ever WDF title. A decisive ninth step was to be the deciding factor. Fergusson kept his nerves the most and won the final 5-4.

Wendy Harper was again the strongest among the ladies. In the final, she beat Shar Maru-Habib 5-4, who had already beaten Nicole Regnaud and Victoria Monaghan earlier in the day. The youth tournaments were won by Conquest Waerea and Caena Waerea.

gentlemen

Semi-finals

James Fergusson 4-3 Haupai Puha

Craig Brown 4-1 Brian Corbett

Final

James Fergusson 5-4 Craig Brown

ladies

Semi-finals

Wendy Harper 4-0 Amelia Watts

Shar Maru Habib 4-2 Victoria Monaghan

Final

Wendy Harper 4-3 Shar Maru Habib

boys final

Conquest Waerea 5-3 Hunter Eyles

girls final

Caena Waerea 4-3 Manukatia Hokianga

Masters of Iceland

Last Sunday, another WDF “Bronze” tournament was scheduled in Reykjavik, the Iceland Masters. Compared to Saturday, this tournament started with a group stage. 105 men and 25 women competed for the titles. Of the eight men’s seeds, only Erik van Manen and Ivan Madsen managed to reach the quarter-finals. Number one seed Mark Barilli lost 4-0 to Jan McIntosh in the last 16, having also beaten number two seed John Scott.

Four players from four different nationalities won the quarter-finals. Matthew Edgar beat McIntosh 4-1, while Brian Lokken beat Erik van Manen 4-0. Björn Lejon made another semi-final in Iceland beating the remaining Icelandic Gudjónsson 4-3. The other semi-finalist was American Colm Neilson, who beat Madsen 4-2.

Edgar then advanced to the final, beating Lokken 4-2. Lejon had few problems with Neilson, they won 4-0. Lejon started the final as the best player, he took a 3-1 lead but couldn’t extend that. Lejon missed several darts on the double to take a 4-1 lead, before Edgar pulled it back to 3-2. The Englishman followed up with legs in 16, 17 and 21 arrows to win his very first WDF title of his career after months of injury!

In the ladies, there was again a German success, Irina Armstrong won her second title of the year. She beat Maud Jansson in the semi-finals, before beating American Tracy Feiertag 5-2 in the final.

gentlemen

Semi-finals

Matthew Edgar 4-2 Brian Lure

Bjorn Lejon 4-2 Colm Neilson

Final

Matthew Edgar 5-3 Bjorn Lejon

ladies

Semi-finals

Tracy Feiertag 4-3 Anna Forsmark

Irina Armstrong 4-3 Maud Jansson

Final

Irina Armstrong 5-2 Tracy Feiertag