Advanced spacecraft Jus April 13 in space for potentially habitable moons

Conduct

The European Space Agency ESA will launch the Jupiter ICy Moons Explorer (Juice) satellite from French Guiana on Thursday 13 April.

ESA sends the spacecraft into space to capture Jupiter and three of its icy moons in detail using ten advanced science instruments. This allows him to see below the surface of icy moons and study their gravitational fields.

(Text continues below video)

This contains embedded content from a social media network that wishes to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

The moons Ganymede, Europa, and Callisto likely have large amounts of liquid water, making them potentially habitable.

The mission has a regional touch. The spacecraft was largely developed and assembled at the ESTEC Space Center in Noordwijk, the technical heart of ESA. Airbus Leiden manufactured Juice’s solar panels. Those who are curious about the results should be patient. The craft will not reach Jupiter until July 2031.