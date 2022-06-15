Adobe offers Photoshop for free on the web

Canadian users with a free Adobe account already have access to the web version of Photoshop. Photoshop’s “core features” will be free on the web, but Adobe plans to roll out exclusive features to paid subscribers in the future.

“We want to let more people try Photoshop,” said Maria Yap, vice president of Adobe. against The Verge† Adobe hopes the free web version will eventually attract more subscribers. Yap: “You don’t need a high-end computer to access Photoshop anymore.”

Last fall, Adobe has already started testing a first, simplified web version of Photoshop, which is available to a small group of subscribers. Over the past few months, Adobe has made all sorts of updates and added features.