Adobe offers Photoshop for free on the web
Canadian users with a free Adobe account already have access to the web version of Photoshop. Photoshop’s “core features” will be free on the web, but Adobe plans to roll out exclusive features to paid subscribers in the future.
“We want to let more people try Photoshop,” said Maria Yap, vice president of Adobe. against The Verge† Adobe hopes the free web version will eventually attract more subscribers. Yap: “You don’t need a high-end computer to access Photoshop anymore.”
Last fall, Adobe has already started testing a first, simplified web version of Photoshop, which is available to a small group of subscribers. Over the past few months, Adobe has made all sorts of updates and added features.
When the free web version will be widely available, Adobe has yet to say. All Photoshop subscribers should eventually be able to log into the web version and immediately create a new document. Users should also be able to leave comments and ratings via mobile devices, making it easier for them to collaborate on images.
Adobe also today announced the new Photoshop Filter’photo recovery‘, which, for example, can improve scans of damaged and yellowed photos using artificial intelligence (AI).
