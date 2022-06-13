Starfield is getting controllable spaceships and “over a thousand explorable planets”

Bethesda showed the first Starfield gameplay. The studio claims the game will contain “over a thousand” planets, fully explorable. Players can also build and pilot their own spaceship. Starfield is planned for 2023.

The trailer is fifteen minutes long and kicks off on Kreet, the moon of the planet Anselon. According to Bethesda CEO Todd Howard, players can expect this location fairly early in the game. The trailer also shows a player exploring the rocky moon, scanning its surface for flora, fauna, and resources. The player also invades an abandoned building, which is occupied by space pirates from the Crimson Fleet. The trailer also hints at a series of quests later in the game where players will join a group of space explorers, Constellation.

According to Bethesda Starfield will have “over a hundred” galaxies, with a total of “over a thousand” planets. According to the studio, these planets are all fully explorable. Some planets are inhabited and have cities, while other planets will be rich in resources. Players can fly to the planets themselves in their own spacecraft, which they can build and customize themselves with different modules that affect the ship’s performance, among other things. It is also possible to face your own crew and find yourself in space battles.

Moreover, it becomes possible to outposts on planets, which can be used for survival and to gather resources. Players can choose how and where they build these outposts and it is possible to hire staff to operate an outpost.

The studio is also sharing details about the character creator† According to the studio, this is “the most flexible” in a Bethesda game to date. When creating a character, players select a background, such as diplomat, combat medic, scout, pilgrim or teacher. Each background brings its own starting skills.

There is also an option features to choose from, which have unique advantages and disadvantages. For example, players can choose to make their character introverted or more empathetic, but the trailer also shows options like “alien DNA” or “neon street rat.” Additionally, the game will have an “extensive crafting system” and five different skills: physical, social, combat, science and technology. Each skill has different skills and each skill gets different levels.

Starfield is planned for next year. The game would initially be released on November 11, but was recently postponed as the studio wants to take more time to polish the game. The game will be released on Xbox Series X and S, Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming consoles. Upon release, the game will be immediately playable via Game Pass.