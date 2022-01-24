Additional adjustment for college students — Agenparl

(AGENPARL) – Mon, January 24, 2022 [Ministerie van Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap]Additional adjustment final exam for high school students

January 24, 2022 – 6:00 p.m.

For many students and schools, this school year will also be different than they would have liked due to the coronavirus. For exam students, this means that the journey to the final exam comes with obstacles. Although many obstacles have been overcome in recent years, this has an impact on the period of final exams and on the mental state of students and teachers. Given these circumstances, candidates have the option of not counting a subject for their exam, just like the class last year.

Minister Dennis Wiersma (Primary and Secondary Education): “Due to the quarantine and the cancellation of classes, this school year is unfortunately different from usual. Its very important. High school, which for some students more than halfway coincided with the pandemic, encountered enough obstacles. That’s why I want to give the final exam students the same opportunities this year as last year’s class. With this additional adjustment of the final exam, we give students the opportunity to obtain a full and good diploma if they need it. In this way, we also help them to take the step towards a bright future in continuing education.

Two times

Students are allowed to cross out a non-essential subject, the so-called rule of thumb. It shouldn’t be a basic subject, like Dutch, English or math. The final grade of the crossed out box does not count in determining the result, but will remain visible on the grades list. This allows students to continue their secondary education. Remediation is only possible if a student can still pass. It was previously announced that exam students have two retakes and there is an additional period that allows students to stagger their exams.

to call

Minister Wiersma calls on students to use elimination only if it is really necessary. “It is important to prepare as well as possible for your studies and to pass all your courses. If your track record shows that not everything was successful in the end, you will be able to use this system, just like last year.

