Part of the burnt-out youth house in Overvecht was restored in early February, the girls’ living room not yet

Users of the youth center in the Utrecht district of Overvecht, badly damaged by a fire at the end of the year, will soon be able to return to their old building on the Scharlakendreef. It is expected that BOKS can return the week of February 7. Alderman Eelco Eerenberg writes this in a letter to the city council. It will take a few more months for the girls’ fair of the Youth Work Foundation Utrecht (JoU).

“Property damage has been brought to light. A contractor has been hired. The roof of the building is now closed and repair work is in full swing,” reports Eerenberg. The youth center has currently found space in the De Boog community center on the Gambiadreef.

Gate an explosion and a fire at the end of the year The part where the girls’ lounge is located was heavily damaged. According to the alderman, the recovery of this part of the building has been not possible at first, but he’s coming back to it now. “Fortunately, I can now inform you that the repair costs are acceptable and that the municipality is insured for this. However, it will take several months to restore this part of the building.

Safe and pleasant environment

A replacement space was therefore jointly sought for the living room. “With the girls”, the municipality visited possible places, writes the alderman. In the end, a classroom at 10 Winterkuipdreef met the most requirements and wishes.

The alternative space needed to be approximately 40 square meters, have a kitchen unit, be available at short notice, and have a safe and pleasant environment. “The property is neat and offers potential for collaboration/interaction with other users. In a month, the salon will be able to move in.

The space is available for a maximum of two years. The municipality is discussing with JoU and BOKS when the girls’ lounge can be returned to the former space of the Scharlakendreef, which was later refurbished.



