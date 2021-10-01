Charles Michael, President of the European Council, Ursula van der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and US President Joe Biden meet at the EU-US Summit on June 15, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium.

LONDON – According to a former German ally, the European Union should withdraw its defense and security policy from the United States region.

The EU has been conducting soul-searching since the withdrawal of US and Allied troops from Afghanistan in August. Shortly afterwards, Australia terminated the submarine agreement with France in September, announcing a partnership with the United States instead. The deal was described by French and EU officials “A room in the back.”

Tensions between Europe and the United States have led to calls for a stronger security policy within the EU, which is less dependent on the United States.

“Europe must learn to think strategically,” Sigmar Gabriel, a former German deputy minister and foreign minister, told CNBC on Thursday. In the past we did not have to do this work because this work was done by the British, mainly the French, but mainly the Americans. That is what we must learn to do now. “

The European Union is a group of 27 countries where powers are transferred at the national and wider EU level. When it comes to safety and security – as in health and fiscal policy – decisions are made by national governments.