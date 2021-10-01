According to the former German counterpart, Europe should begin to think about security as much as the United States
Charles Michael, President of the European Council, Ursula van der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and US President Joe Biden meet at the EU-US Summit on June 15, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium.
LONDON – According to a former German ally, the European Union should withdraw its defense and security policy from the United States region.
The EU has been conducting soul-searching since the withdrawal of US and Allied troops from Afghanistan in August. Shortly afterwards, Australia terminated the submarine agreement with France in September, announcing a partnership with the United States instead. The deal was described by French and EU officials “A room in the back.”
Tensions between Europe and the United States have led to calls for a stronger security policy within the EU, which is less dependent on the United States.
“Europe must learn to think strategically,” Sigmar Gabriel, a former German deputy minister and foreign minister, told CNBC on Thursday. In the past we did not have to do this work because this work was done by the British, mainly the French, but mainly the Americans. That is what we must learn to do now. “
The European Union is a group of 27 countries where powers are transferred at the national and wider EU level. When it comes to safety and security – as in health and fiscal policy – decisions are made by national governments.
Moreover, the EU has not yet recognized the need for strong integration in this area, as most of its members are referred to in the Security Atlantic Treaty Organization, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
“Anyway, Europeans Joe Biden’s slogan ‘America is back’ does not mean the old America is back, it reflects more than 70 years of international European interest,” Gabriel said.
When it comes to foreign policy, Biden’s government is mainly focused on China. Reports at the G-7 and NATO levels have proven it.
The United States wants to play a key role in defending democracy against the rise of dictatorial regimes, but it needs to focus more on the Indo-Pacific region and do a lot for the Atlantic Alliance — but far less. [them] Everything is Atlantic, ”he added.
However, this geopolitical restructuring of the United States offers opportunities to strengthen the role of the European Union elsewhere.
“Europe needs to think about how to fill the void” [now] The United States lags behind in the southern Mediterranean, North Africa and the Middle East. Currently, the vacuum dictatorships, Turkey, Russia, Iran and [United] The United Arab Emirates, even China, wants to spread their influence in the region. The only people who can’t say much are Europeans, “said Gabriel.
He believes the EU does not need to act militarily, but needs a “common security and security policy”.
