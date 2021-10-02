According to the Danish shipping company, the tax, which will be levied on exports to Italy from November 1, is intended to protect shippers from financial losses due to container damage. Extra charge is mandatory for all types of goods.

Ratio

The ‘container security surcharge’ will be 15 15 for a 20-foot container and 19 19 for a 40-foot container. In return for the surcharge, shippers do not have to pay up to யூ 200 for container repair and cleaning costs if anything goes wrong with the container imported into Italy.

“In Mersk, your needs always come first,” the shipping company explains the new surcharge in a statement to its customers. That is why we are constantly trying to facilitate the way you do business with us. Container damage can occur in any part of your supply chain, so we decided to introduce a new product to ensure you are not responsible for damaged items (within range) and you are protected from financial losses.

Mersk comes with a variant that includes unlimited damage, container unlimited protection, but this is not mandatory.

The extra charge on the container ship is not undeniable. Shippers companies always take the position that all costs should be included in all fees. Authorities in the United States in particular are currently investigating the legality of various surcharges on international container shipments.