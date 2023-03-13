A young Dutch team takes silver in the team pursuit in Poland | sport

Dutch skaters finished second in the team pursuit at World Cup competitions in Poland. Joy Beune, Elisa Dul and Robin Groot arrived at 3:01.74. With that, they were only slower than Olympic champion Canada, who won in 3:00.97.

The Dutch trio won the race against the United States, who finished third at 3:04.01. Canada was then slightly faster in the stage against Japan. In the final World Cup standings, the Netherlands also finished second after three games. Canada won and Japan finished third.

The skaters finished third in the team pursuit behind Norway and the United States the day before. The classification was won by the Americans ahead of Norway and the Netherlands.





National Coach Rintje Ritsma was pleased with the NOS of the three skaters who finished second. “They started off with a good pace because if you start too slow you’re late. They had a little too much decline at the end, but they kept working together and pushing.

Ritsma said Friday’s men’s race was well analyzed. “I saw that it had to be different. We looked at the pictures a lot and it turned out that things had to be done differently. But with a little adjustment it can be a completely different result and we can definitely compete for the World Cup victory.

