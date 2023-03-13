NAC decisive blow with the arrival of proven goalkeeper Tom Boere | Sports in Zeeland

The decision cannot be refused to the NAC in this winter period. In search of more goals, the club’s management came to Tom Boere. The striker from Terneuzen to whom the Pearl of the South has asked so much for his hand.



The last four games he just showed up at kick-off at Cambuur. Tom Boere didn't feel the need to leave. And yet, the 30-year-old striker sees much more hindsight at the NAC and therefore leaves the bottom of the Premier League. His personal dynamism and the club's ambition to build a new NAC push him to the Rat Verlegh stadium.

The day before NAC – Jong AZ (Friday at 8 p.m.), Boere signs a 2.5-year contract. At Leeuwarden, he had an expiring contract and NAC have now imposed that they can take the player on a free transfer. The club says he is eligible to play. Boere has been medically cleared and will start on the bench tomorrow when coach Peter Hyballa returns.

Commissioner Van Hooijdonk

In the past, NAC has flirted with Boere several times. It dates back six years ago, when then-technical director Hans Smulders unsuccessfully inquired with the goalscorer on deadline day in January 2017. 3.5 years later, at the summer 2020, NAC again reported to Boere. Another unsuccessful attempt. With Pierre van Hooijdonk as commissioner for technical affairs and technical director Peter Maas still in the background, Boere can be persuaded to move to NAC in the final stage of his career.

Compete for prizes

The player knows Breda well. He was born there, grew up in Terneuzen and still has a lot of family living in Breda. This makes it personally easier for him to move from the north to the south of the country. The desperate sporting situation in Cambuur contributes to the choice to move in the middle of the season. Despite his base spot, according to insiders, Boere isn’t really happy in Friesland anymore and has the inner drive to compete with NAC at a lower tier for prize money.

De Zeeuw is a confirmed goalscorer in the first division. With 61 goals in 119 games, he can provide excellent reports. The highlight was the 2016/2017 season. At 24, he was crowned the competition’s top scorer as a lowly TOP Oss player with 33 hits. He redeemed this performance with a nice contract with FC Twente. However, he was relegated in 2018. The following year he again had a substantial share in the Tukkers championship with sixteen goals.

Shaken Eleven

Then he was active for two years at the German third professional level. Mainly motivated by the good salaries paid there, he served KFC Uerdibewngen 05, Türkgücü München and SV Meppen. Boere returned to the Netherlands last season and contributed six goals to Cambuur’s survival. This season he started as a substitute and played in the base after two months. He hasn’t scored yet.

Boere is the number five newcomer to NAC. Successively, midfielders Jasper Staring (FC Twente) and Aimé Omgba (his youth), striker Élias Már Ómarsson (Olympique Nîmes) and left-back Victor Wernersson (KV Mechelen) were registered this month. They are all taken for the base, which means that the team will be shaken up considerably in the coming weeks.