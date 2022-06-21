“A lot of space in court” (video)

Below you can see an excerpt from the broadcast of 1 from Monday, June 20. You can also watch the full broadcast of 1 watch it via Gids.tv.

Virus Truth foreman Willem Engel was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of sedition. Today was the first session and Saskia Belleman was there. In Op1, she reports.

Prosecution

The Rotterdam court said in an interim session this morning that the free speech debate should be conducted here and that the prosecution can continue to prosecute Willem Engel. Belleman: 'This judge really spoke to him and listened to him. Engel had plenty of space.



Pursuit

The Rotterdam court said in an interim session this morning that the free speech debate should be conducted here and the prosecution can continue to prosecute Willem Engel. Belleman: ‘This judge really spoke to him and listened to him. Engel had plenty of space.

