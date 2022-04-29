A first: green light for the first hydrogen plant in the United States

The plant will be located in the US state of Utah and is an initiative of Mitsubishi Power and Magnum. However, originators still have to fulfill a few conditions before the loan is actually granted.

Energy Storage

What makes the project unique is that the hydrogen produced is temporarily stored in two natural salt caves. If necessary, the hydrogen will be supplied to a natural gas plant of the Intermountain Power Agency, which will be able to operate on 30% hydrogen from 2025. In 2045, the natural gas plant is even to be completely switched over to hydrogen.

Hydrogen in China

With the plant, the United States is following in the footsteps of several countries that are beginning to work with the production of green hydrogen. For example, the largest hydrogen plant is currently located in China, with a capacity of 150 megawatts. Yet the country is already working on the superlative: a 260 megawatt plant in northwest China.

480,000 tonnes of green hydrogen

In addition, Egypt has recently partnered with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to realize several hydrogen power plants, collectively good for 480,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year† Chile also has big ambitions. If all goes according to plan, the South American country could be such a $30 billion a year revenues from hydrogen exports.

