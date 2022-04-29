New Zealand woman missing in Amsterdam found alive | Interior

His family reported it on social media. “Fantastic news, our family have been informed that she has been found,” sister Maria said on Friday. Police can also confirm that the 25-year-old has been found.

It’s unclear exactly what happened to the woman, who has Korean roots. “We haven’t been able to speak to her yet ourselves as she is still in the Dutch police. We don’t have any further details on how she is doing.”

The police say this is in no way a crime.

Family in the Netherlands

Joanna Ji had been missing since Wednesday April 20. His passport, phone or wallet were found and handed over to the police. An Amsterdam police spokesperson confirmed that an investigation was underway into his disappearance.

A crowdfunding campaign had been launched to support the family, who wanted to come to the Netherlands at short notice. It had in the meantime brought in 24,000 New Zealand dollars (nearly 15,000 euros), but the action has stopped now that the woman has been found. Relatives are still planning to travel to our country to support Joanna. The money that remains, the family says they want to “donate to a charity that supports the families of missing persons”.