Barnacles: You may know them primarily as a kind of attack on boats, rocks, or sea creatures like the sea turtle. A barnacle looks for a place where a lot of water flows and fixes itself there with a kind of layer of cement, never to change place again. At least that’s what we thought for a long time.

A barnacle is much less steadfast than you might think

An American marine biologist read an observation where a specific barnacle species had moved. Intrigued by this surprising find, he continued his research and it turned out: not only can this barnacle move, it also does so with an idea. He deliberately navigates to a place where the chances of finding food are even greater. In the case of the sea turtle, the barnacle moves towards the head of the turtle, against the current, where more food passes the barnacle and the animal has to do less on its own.

The barnacles do not go very quickly: they move about 80 mm per year. It remains to be explored how exactly they move without falling from their host.

