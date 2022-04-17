Summit County – A 19-year-old autistic boy who disappeared nearly three years ago has been found asleep at a gas station in the US state of Utah.





This is reported by local authorities. Officers found Connerjack Oswalt in Summit County after someone reported a man sleeping outside a gas station. After taking him away and scanning his fingerprints, police managed to identify him as a 2019 missing person in Clearlake, California.

Oswalt’s family spent years looking for him, handing out flyers and scouring social media. According to local media, the family even moved to his hometown of Idaho Falls in hopes that he would eventually return.

Oswalt, who was diagnosed with autism, was 17 when he left the family home in Clearlake. His mother, Suzanne Flint, remembered making quesadillas, but by lunchtime he was gone. “There hasn’t been a day that I haven’t looked for it,” the mother told US media.

The details of Oswalt’s disappearance and whereabouts in recent years are currently under police investigation.