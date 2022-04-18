Royal names: there are always more than one and there is always a meaning behind them. Likewise with the name of Queen Elizabeth. What is his full name and what do they mean?

three names

Queen Elizabeth was given the name Elizabeth Alexandra Mary at birth on April 21, 1926. Her first name ‘Elizabeth’ comes from her mother, who was also called Elizabeth. As the eldest daughter, she became queen after her father passed away. His mother was also known as Queen Elizabeth, but called herself “Queen Mother” to avoid confusion.

She owes her second name to her great-grandmother, Princess Alexandra of Denmark. And the name Mary comes from her grandmother, her father’s mother, Mary van Teck. But it is also possible that Mary is a reference to Queen Mary I or Queen Mary II.

original name

And in case you think three names are enough for a queen? Think again. The official title of Queen Elizabeth is: Elizabeth II, by the grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith. A full mouth!

Other titles

Moreover, Elizabeth bears yet another title in other countries. She is known in Canada as the “Mother of All Men”, in Fiji as the “Supreme Chief” and among New Zealand Maori as the “White Heron”. These are just a few names of how the queen is addressed around the world. Incidentally, the names above aren’t even the most notable, as HM is also known as the Duke of Lancaster and Duke of Normandy. And no, we didn’t make a spelling mistake. Instead of Duchess, the Queen is called Duke and it has everything to do with the late Queen Victoria. Victoria began using the title Duke of Lancaster at the time, as she felt the title Duchess referred to the wife of a duke, as opposed to the holder of a royal dukedom. ah!

Source: My London | Image: Brunopress