8 Tips for Musicians Traveling to New York

As a musician, there is no doubt you are always looking for inspiration. Anything that sparks creative energy can help you to become a better artist. One way you can find inspiration is by traveling to different cities to explore the culture of the destination, its people and the music scene there. For musicians looking to visit a city within the United States that is known for its rich history in music, look no further than New York City. It’s the city where you can find anything you want and immerse yourself in a fusion of cultures.

Here are eight tips for musicians traveling to New York City for the first time who want to make the most of the experience.

Create an Itinerary That Offers Some Flexibility

When you first start your vacation, it always feels like you’ve got so much time ahead of you, but typically a vacation flies right by and suddenly it’s your last day and you’re scrambling to check everything off your to see and do list. Because there are likely several music-related attractions and sights you want to visit while in New York City, it’s a good idea to make an itinerary that offers a bit of flexibility. Look at it as your loose guide on how you’ll spend your time. If something additional pops up and grabs your interest, it should be fairly easy to squeeze it in.

Do Research on Key Attractions and Sights in Advance

This tip goes alongside the need for an itinerary, as it makes sense to do all your research on the destination in advance of arriving. You want to have a good idea of the top locations when you arrive in New York City rather than wasting your time on holiday trying to figure out what’s worth seeing.

If you are specifically looking for music-themed or related activities and sights, here are some you can research and potentially add to your itinerary:

A concert at the famous Apollo Theatre

A show at Radio City Music Hall

Pier 17, a place for local artists to showcase their musical talents

Carnegie Music Hall, a concert hall that is more than 100 years old

Plan for Your Broadway Experience

Of course, a big part of New York City’s music scene is the world-famous Broadway shows. At any given time, there is usually a handful of fabulous shows running, but because they are so popular, tickets can be hard to come by. It’s a good idea to plan, which means purchasing your tickets well before your arrival date. This will ensure you’re not disappointed. Some of the most buzzed-about Broadway shows for 2022 include:

Mrs Doubtfire

Six

Saturday Night

The Music Man

The Lion King

Aladdin

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

There are many more worth checking out too, so be sure to look at the year’s upcoming calendar of productions.

Embark On a Guided Music-Themed Tours

New York City is known for having a massive selection of guided tours and many of them feature a specific theme. This makes it much easier for tourists to decide which tour best suits them. As a musician, it would make sense to book a music-themed tour and get the inside scoop on what makes the city so special and unique.

Book Accommodations in a Convenient Location

Because you don’t want to spend all your time traveling from one spot to the next, it’s also smart to book accommodations in a convenient location. Take a look at the activities and attractions on your itinerary and try to find something that is centrally located. Also, make sure to check out the transport links.

Get Some Studio Time In

There is no doubt all the sights, attractions and musical history of the city will inspire you, which is why you may also want to get some studio time in. Why not do a little recording while the creative juices are flowing? If you’re looking for a professional Brooklyn recording studio experience, Pirate can provide it for you. Their Brooklyn studios are self-serve and available 24/7. All the equipment is professional quality and you’ll be able to record, edit and mix.

Waiting until you get home to record a new song or work on your music means you take a chance of losing out on the inspiration that is kicking in while visiting NYC. It can be next to impossible to recreate that magic once you get home.

Dine Where the Musicians Dine

When it comes time to grabbing some food, why not visit the many iconic restaurants dotted throughout the city that have been frequented by famous musicians over the years? Caffe Dante is a great example, and it got its fame from Bob Dylan and Patti Smith who have both been known to eat there.

Other restaurants that are known for attracting celebrity musicians are:

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

The VNYL

Cecil Steakhouse

21 Club

Ya

Fish Cheeks

Keep in mind that just like so many other restaurants in the city, it can be very hard to get a table. Booking reservations in advance is always recommended.

Live Free Music – Is There Anything Better?

The final tip is to find places where you can enjoy live free music, as this will most definitely inspire you. The good news is that the city is loaded with opportunities to enjoy free music, so there is no need to spend a fortune on concert or Broadway tickets if you don’t want to. Many restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, parks, and cafes feature live music daily. Once again, it pays off to do a little research so you know where your favorite style of music can be found and when.

As a musician heading to New York City for the first time, there is a whole lot to take in and experience. This list of tips can help ensure you don’t let a moment of your holiday go to waste.

