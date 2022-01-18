Fiftieth game for coach ‘Monty’: „I wish I had stayed longer” | Sports in Zeeland

MIDDELBURG – On Saturday, Oemoemenoe lost to Oisterwijk Oysters in Brabant. It was the Middelburgers’ 50th game under manager Reweti ‘Monty’ Montgomery. The New Zealand manager joined the club in 2018 and will be let go for services after that season. “They say they want to go in a different direction,” says Monty.











Oemoemenoe had his back against the wall from the first moment on Saturday, but the score was not there for a long time. Still, it was clear that Oisterwijk would win. They did it with 7-38. Deniël van der Waal scored the only try for Middelburgers, after which Joey Luitwieler fired in the conversion.



Quote I had planned to bring New Zealanders here without the club having to pay them, but alas Reweti Montgomery

Luitwieler (32) was also aware that his coach was already living his fiftieth game at the club. This veteran has been playing in the Oemoemenoe first team for sixteen years and has won many other matches. He has seen coaches come and go. “Monty does not have the level of the previous coaches. I don’t think he teaches experienced guys that much.”