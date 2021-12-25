7 reasons to invest and trade through the Binomo app

In this review, we will discuss the Binomoapp. You’ll know the most important details of the platform’s regulation, rules for deposits, and withdrawals. Additionally, we’ll talk about ways to learn strategies, get bonuses, and other benefits. Continue reading to find traders’ opinions about Binomo.

The Binomo app in brief – what is it?

So, first and foremost, we will address the most frequently asked question from new traders: what’s this Binomo app all about?

In general, www.binomo.com is a platform that allows users to get extra income from shifts in values of currencies and other assets. You can access the web platform through a browser or use a mobile app. In this article, we’ll pay attention to the mobile application although all the same information will be relevant to the website.

The platform offers four types of accounts and depending on the account type, traders have access to various benefits. Traders can find necessary tools for enhancing their ability to make forecasts based on market analysis. Read on to discover all about what Binomo is and how does it work.

#1. International regulation of Binomo

New traders usually wonder whether Binomo is legal or not – you can be calm because the platform is definitely safe and reliable. It’s widely used in different countries, and controlled by the International Financial Commission. Since 2018 it has had a Verify My Trade quality certificate. This organization executes 5000 trades monthly proving the transparency of the service. Considering this, you shouldn’t worry about legitimacy.

If this information isn’t enough to dispel any doubts about whether the platform is real or fake, consider this: the platform got the FE Award in 2015 and the IAIR Award in 2016 for excellence in global finance and markets.

Find Binomo reviews on the net to see the positive feedback on credible forums for traders and brokers, further proof that the platform is safe and not a scam or fraud. For example, people note that Binomo offers various payment methods offering convenient ways for depositing and withdrawing funds.

On the Binomo platform, you can also find all the information about the company, such as certifications, contact information, and the location of their head office. Alternatively, check social media like LinkedIn to make sure Binomo regularly posts updates regarding the platform; this is another factor proving that the company is real.

#2. The app is easy to download

The mobile app allows you to tradeonBinomo anywhere. You’re given empowerment to practice even on your way to the office or while travelling. The app is one of the top trading applications on GooglePlay and AppStore. You’ll easily find the yellow Binomo logo.

Have issues with installation on your device from Google Play? Don’t hack; instead, for Android users, there is an APK version. It can be downloaded from the official Binomo website.

Users should know that no Binomo software is available for PC; (both Mac OS and Windows); if you want to access the platform from a computer, you can use the web version to log in through your browser on a desktop.

#3. Fast registration

Binomo trading app and website are available in 13 languages. You can switch the login page to English or any other available language. After signing up you’ll get access to the demo account, so here are simple steps for your start:

Open the application. Sign up with your email and password, or sign in via Facebook/Google. Choose a currency for your account. Select it wisely; you won’t be able to change it after registration. Read and accept the terms and conditions mentioned in the Client Agreement and Privacy Policy.

Besides that, you can register in an affiliate program called BinPartner and earn commission from Binomo traders’ income.

Note! Users interested in creating a new Binomo profile should look into how to close an existing one because having multiple accounts is against the regulations.

#4. Free training and trading tips

Beginners and experienced traders can find useful advice and tools for education on Binomo. Head to the website of the platform to find free trading tips and tutorials on how it works.

A demo account

Binomo provides its users with trading education through a demo account. Users can log in and begin training with unlimited virtual funds in a safe environment. After training you can open a real Binomo account, lowering your risk of losing investment because you will understand how to use the platform.

In addition, a free tournament called “Daily Free” is available to all traders on demo who access the web platform or APK for Android users.

So it’s really precious that the platform offers this convenient demo account suitable even for those who have no experience.

The Help Center

The Help Center section on Binomo can be easily found on your profile, it is similar to Wikipedia for traders where they can find answers to FAQs. Using a search in the Help Center, you can figure out what payment methods are available for your country or find advice on how to use analytical tools for a chart – anything you need to understand the way this platform works.

Strategies

You’ll also find various valuable trading strategies on Binomo but know that no strategy can guarantee a 100% result on trade. You’ll never find a “winning” strategy because they don’t exist – every trade is different even when you know how to read the candlesticks. Try and understand how to switch between strategies, and you’ll construct your price forecasting methods over time.

Also, note that trades with applying signals and bots might be considered cheating.

“HowtoplayBinomo” is a question asked sometimes by traders; it’s important to remember that trading is not a game; it’s about analysis, practice, and financial management. You need to develop different skills to understand how to forecast in a particular market situation.

#5. Low minimum deposit & Bonuses

Deposit options differ from country to country. Except for PayPal, JazzCash, EasyPaisa, CashMaal, and Perfect Money are popular payment methods on BinomoappinPakistan. The minimum deposit is only $10 which is quite affordable but remember that in case of an incorrect forecast the full amount can be lost.

Take into consideration bonuses that can increase your trading amount:

Binomo offers a 25% welcome bonus to all new users on their first deposit. Make sure you use it during the first 30 minutes after registration because it won’t be longer available. The deposit bonus is accessible when you make investments in your Binomo account. Your account type and the sum of deposit determine the bonus volume. As part of the Binomo bonus terms and conditions, you can get a bonus coupon or code as a gift, usually through emails or from the VIP manager. Deposit bonuses can also be boosted with a coupon bonus (code). Binomo’s no-deposit bonus is another means to award its users. Including risk-free transactions for VIP account holders, regular users get a certain amount of gift to the account, etc.

#6. Modern FTT trading mechanics

Binomo uses fixed-time trading (FTT) and the platform requires that you complete several steps before making a forecast. See how to trade on Binomo:

Select an asset to trade. It can be a currency pair or any other asset. Deposit the amount you want to trade. Decide on the time when the trade will be closed. Make a forecast: the chart will go UP or DOWN. In case you forecasted correctly, you’ll get extra income, and if not – the invested amount will not be returned.

Now you know how to open a trade and that you can get extra income if the forecast is correct. Still, traders ask how to make money on Binomo. You need to understand that trading is always connected with risks and there is no guarantee of constant income, that’s why traders can use the platform for additional earnings but don’t expect fast and regular profit.

#7. Secure withdrawal of funds

There are a few things you need to learn about how to withdraw money from Binomo:

Only one of the payment methods you used to deposit can be used to withdraw funds.

The minimum withdrawal on Binomo is $10.

Depending on the type of account and payment system used, the withdrawal process can take anywhere from a few minutes to three days or more.

Binomo allows you to withdraw up to $3,000 per day, $10,000 per week, and $40,000 per month. It’s also worth noting that some payment systems place withdrawal limits.

In addition, the platform does not charge commission on withdrawals. For example, IQ option vs. Binomo charges a commission of $31 for wire transfer.

Sometimes a company may request documentation proving the ID of the account holder. In that case, you will need to provide this data to withdraw funds. Previously this process was more time-consuming. However, now the automated verification on Binomo takes a few minutes (vs. IQOption where it takes more time).

Traders’ opinions

Before joining the platform for the first time, you want to make sure other people enjoy the service that you’re planning to use. Here are presented a few app reviews from traders who chose Binomo :

Jhampa66: “Binomo is the best app for beginners”.

Junaid Khan05: “Indicators on Binomo are quite useful”.

Dropout Engineer: “If you face a loss on Binomo, don’t be discouraged, rather practice and gain knowledge, and hopefully you will have a good experience with trading”.

Should you use the Binomo app for trading?

After reviewing the Binomo app, we believe it is worthwhile to try because it is really convenient to use, and you do not need to contact an agent to begin trading. The platform has several unique features, including contests and the opportunity to trade from anywhere at any time.

However, remember that trading is a risky process because any time you can lose the invested amount. To reduce the risk, pay attention to educational features and practice until you feel confident about trading on a demo account. Only after that invest real funds and get access to the full range of benefits offered by the platform.

