The 3 best movies Netflix added this week



Netflix has hundreds of movies in its catalog and new titles are added every week. Also this week, the necessary fun and interesting films have appeared on the streaming service, three of which we would like to highlight in this article.

Do not seek (2021)

The piano (1993)

Adam McKay |Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, chAstronomy student Kate Dibiasky discovers a new comet in satellite images. However, his teacher Randall Mindy calculates he’s on his way to Earth and will strike in about six months. The two go on a media tour to warn the population of the approach of the colossus. But no one seems to care about the real news.Jane Campion |Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill, chAda McGrath, a deaf Scottish woman who has not spoken since the age of six, is married by her father to Alisdair Stewart, a callous man from New Zealand. She goes there with her daughter Flora and her beloved piano. She soon develops an unexpected and sensual relationship with another stranger.

So what is love (2019)

Aniëlle Webster |Elise Schaap, Maarten Heijmans, Teun Luijkx, chIdealistic divorce lawyer Cato is fortunate enough to become a partner in a large commercial enterprise in need of a change. Her new colleague Gijs, an insufferable jellyfish who represents everything she hates, understandably disagrees with her approach and works against her. But then the two are forced to work together.

