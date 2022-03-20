On the final day of the World Indoor Championships, the Netherlands won two more medals in the 4×400 meters relay. The women won the silver, the men the bronze. As a result, the NL team goes home in total with four slices: twice silver and twice bronze. Menno Vloon failed to compete for medals.

The tournament was enhanced today by two world records: Mondo Duplantis in the pole vault, Yulimar Rojas in the triple jump.

Femke Bol and Lieke Klaver celebrate money. Erik van Leeuwen

Relay 4×400 meters

The indoor world championships traditionally concluded with the 4×400 meter relays, with a major contribution from the Netherlands, continuing on from 2021. Orange broke into the world last year with top performances at European level and global. In the Sunday morning series, both teams easily qualified for the final.

In the evening, Isayah Boers and Jochem Dobber were “swapped” for fresh forces, Taymir Burnet and Terrence Agard. Burnet started, Smidt ran second again, Agard now third and the finishing touch was again for Van Diepen. It was a race full of spectacle in which the experienced Belgians finally came out on top with 3.06.52, ahead of Spain with 3.06.82 and “our boys” with 3.06.90.

With now injured team captain Liemarvin Bonevacia and also absent Ramsey Angela, the exceptionally big team may be able to go even faster this summer at the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene, where they want to be again. as good as they were in their Silver Olympics. medal in Tokyo, or maybe even better. The men also told this in the mixed zone. Beginning on 400 meters, Burnet is happy with his switch. “I spoke a lot with Laurent Meuwly in training camp and it is clear that we can compete for medals. I’m happy with my approach, it’s a great group.

Nick Smidt spoke of an eventful event during the race. “Of course we are happy with the bronze, but at the same time it’s also a bit bitter. It was such chaos. Agard started really fast. “To catch up, you have to do it. Whether you break in the end is all in the game. We have a slice and then you count. Tony van Diepen remains a perfect finisher.

The 4x400m men with their bronze Erik van Leeuwen

Femke Bol was added to the women’s final at the expense of Andrea Bouma. Lieke Klaver rode for her fifth (!) start of the weekend, and unbelievably true, she passed the baton first. Eveline Saalberg has now made her “true debut” as she herself described it. Lisanne de Witte limited the damage, after which Femke Bol sprinted from four to two down the home straight. “Don’t add up those five times four hundred meters,” laughs Klaver. “But the thing is, we train very hard and we can just do it.”

Last year, Saalberg saw what it means to participate in a tournament as a reserve. “I’m really here now, and that at a World Cup.” Lisanne was surprised to have been overtaken at the start. ‘While I started off really hard in my opinion. But I thought I’d get them back in the end, and luckily I got close so Femke could finish it. He had read it carefully with Meuwly beforehand. “He told me to stay calm. When the first three came out at the end, I took a chance and waited.

Independently of each other, both teams expressed their admiration and tribute to Jochem Dobber, Isayah Broers and Andrea Bouma, who were tactically strong and extremely important to the performance of the team. After all, with five or six you are stronger than with four. The Netherlands plays a decisive role in the world of the 4×400 meters relay; it is the only country to have won two medals in Belgrade, where both teams made their debut at the World Indoor Championships.

Menno Vloon fifth, beats Liam van der Schaaf’s record

Menno Vloon easily flew over 5.45, 5.60 and 5.75 meters at once, but had to drop to 5.85 meters. He hasn’t come close to his 5.91m earlier this season, let alone his Dutch record of 5.96m from 2021. A shared fifth place was his share. In the end, only four athletes competed at higher heights.

Liam van der Schaaf fell in the 60-metre hurdles in the semi-final, but not after equaling his personal best of 7.72 in the series and tightening that time again in the semi-final by three hundredths to 7.69. Peak at the right time, 21andof the world. Meanwhile, world record holder Grant Holloway equaled his own world record of 7.29 in the semi-finals.

Mondo Duplantis after his world record Erik van Leeuwen

Triple jump and pole vault world records

The international finals without Dutch input were a treat on Sunday. What about the odd 15.74 meters on the sixth and final try of triple jumper Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela in the morning program? She broke her own 2020 record by no less than 31 centimeters, and also jumped exactly one meter further than the best of the rest Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk from Ukraine, who also improved dramatically to 14.74 meters.

Yulimar Rojas breaks the world record Erik van Leeuwen

The last jump with the pole vault of Mondo Duplantis was the very last action of this World Cup, but it was a new world record at 6.20 meters. In the 60 meters hurdles, world record holder Grant Holloway equaled his own world record of 7.29 in the semi-finals, in the final 7.39 was enough for victory.

In the morning, the men’s high jump final came to a close, with South Korea’s Sanghyeok Woo adding extra sparkle to his best season by edging everyone with a successful one-shot attempt over 2.34 meters. . Even Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi was second to none and had to settle for a bronze medal shared with New Zealander Hamish Kerr at 2.31m, behind Switzerland’s Loïc Gasch who also jumped at 2.31m.

The men’s 3000 meters was won the same morning by the Ethiopian Selemon Barega in 7.41.38. A thunderous surprise in the evening in the men’s 1500 meters, where it was not the world record holder Jakob Ingebrigtsen, but the Ethiopian Samuel Tefera who won gold, in a dazzling time of 3.32.77.

In the women’s 800 meters, American Ajee Wilson was in a class of her own in 1.59.09. In the women’s long jump, Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta, formerly known as Spanovic, was the hopes of the home crowd and she lived up to it: her 7.06m was significantly further than Nigeria’s silver in 6.85m. .

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io