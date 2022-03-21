‘Hans Angels’ chug from Dordt to Zeeland on first day of motorcycling: ‘It’s nice to clear your head’ | Zeeland News
VideoZIERIKZEE – For the first time on Sunday the biker day held, an initiative of the Royal Dutch Association of Motorcyclists (KNMV). A road of thick dikes had been traced in Zeeland. With even a stop at the official KNMV pit at De Zeeuwse Jongen in Zierikzee.
At half past one the “Hans Angels” arrive, as the club of motorcycle enthusiasts is jokingly nicknamed. Walter Dorst (BMW R 1150 GS), laughing: ,, To our road captain Hans, huh! He said: Sunday is National Motorcycle Day, let’s ride! The group is made up of friends, family members and neighbors from Dordrecht and traveled around 90 kilometers when they arrived in De Zeeuwse Jongen.
The inhabitants of Dordrecht have drawn their own 185 kilometer route, explains Hans Lokers (BMW R 1200 GS). Pleasant and diverse: country roads, sometimes in the bush, stretch along the coast. With a pit stop in Zierikzee, where it smells wonderful of fried fish. Thomas van Berkesteijn and Romy Kaffa from the KNMV are ready with coffee and biscuits for the chip shop – if only because of the beautiful location on the harbor, the mussels and chips and the heated toilets.
Also on the table is a pile of motorcycle magazines and flyers about the free KNMV webinar “Why can’t motorists see me?”. road captain Hans has already put the date in his diary: March 31, 7:30 p.m. Motorists have to relearn how to notice motorcyclists in the spring, says KNMV spokesman Arjan Erink. If they have not activated their “internal recognition model” for motorcyclists, motorists have a blind spot for motorcyclists. Everink: ,, A motorcyclist is literally just a small dot on the radar, compared to other larger vehicles. »
