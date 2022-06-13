31 right-wing extremists arrested in moving van at US Pride event | NOW

31 right-wing extremists were arrested in the US state of Idaho on Saturday. They reportedly planned to disrupt a Pride event in the town of Coeur D’Alene. This is reported by the North West State Police.

A witness saw the men get into a moving van and called the police. According to the tipster, the group looked like a small army. Ten minutes later, the police stop the moving truck.

Video of the arrest shows about 20 men kneeling. Their hands were tied and they wore identical khaki pants, blue t-shirts that read “Reclaim America”, white balaclavas and basketball caps. They also had shields, chin straps, and at least one smoke grenade. “They came to revolt,” the Coeur D’Alene police chief said.

The men, who come from at least 11 different states, are suspected of conspiring to riot. They are believed to be members of the Patriot Front organization, which was formed in 2017 following the Unite the Right protest in Charlottesville. Several far-right and alt-right groups participated.

Following the arrests, security was tightened at the LGBTIQ+ Pride in the Park event.