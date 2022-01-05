3 tips for using color in a photo composition

The use of color is an important part of any composition in the world of photography. Along with shape, lines, texture, and space, color is one of the important design elements for art. Photography is a real art and the use of color plays an extremely important role in finding your own style, but also in creating the right atmosphere for telling a story through photos. However, it can also make or break the image.

What we sometimes forget is that subtle nuances of color can affect the mood and our perception of a shot, or how brilliant colors can send a strong subconscious message about what we are seeing.

For example, a bright color in the background can distract from what you want to photograph. Our eyes focus on certain colors and thus capture the feeling.

Do you want to improve the use of color in compositions? Are you curious how you can make some photos stand out even more? Read three tips for using color in photo compositions here.

1. Learn more about color

If you are just starting to take photos and compose compositions, it can be very difficult to find the right light and experience how different colors feel. This is why it is good to soak up the colors that exist first.

But learning to use color in photography goes beyond simply choosing one color over another. Learning to use colors together can help you create some truly eye-catching images.

Start by exploring the color wheel or look for contrasting or complementary colors in the world around you by performing simple tasks such as painting a wall.

Find out what different mix colors are available when painting a wall and what a certain color does for the atmosphere in the room. It also says a lot about the effect it has on a photo. Space is decisive.

The color wheel is a good tool if you are new to studying the use or combination of colors. With this, you can easily see which colors reinforce each other and which do not. For example, red and green are mutually reinforcing. It allows you to take vivid, vivid photos just by using the right colors.

A yellow flower photographed against a blue background, for example, is appealing to the eye because blue and yellow are complementary colors (on either side of the color wheel). You can use complementary colors in the foreground and background, with the subject and the background, or with two or more subjects. The blue flowers photographed with yellow flowers are just as striking as this yellow flower against a blue background.

Another way to use color is to choose analogous colors. Analogous colors are the colors side by side on the color wheel: blue and green, for example, or red and purple. If you are using a similar color scheme, try making one of the two colors the focal point of the image and use the second color to enhance the overall image.

A third way to use color is to focus on monochrome shots. A monochrome shot is made up of several shades of the same color.

The key to a successful monochrome image is finding images with good contrast throughout the image – the photo has a dark version of the color, a light one, and a good range of tones in between.

2. What emotions do you want to display?

There are many theories and ideas about how color affects mood, composition and therefore photos, but at the most basic level color can be broken down into two very general categories: cool and warm.

Did you know that our eyes are not only attracted to certain colors, but our brains also react to them enormously? Certain colors can arouse certain feelings. You should also be careful when using color in your designs.

When taking photos and want to create a sense of security, peace and quiet, try to avoid red as much as possible. This is while you are once again able to represent intense emotions. Warm colors are more inviting; they evoke feelings of happiness, optimism and excitement.

Do you want to paint a wall a certain color to take a special photo? Then let yourself be guided by the emotions you want to radiate when determining a paint color. Red for more intense emotions, orange for warmth and happiness, yellow for cheerfulness, purple for spirituality, etc.

3. Use natural color contrasts

Natural color contrasts are the best, so you need to pay attention to color saturation. Saturation refers to the richness of the color. An image with dull colors, such as a pale green meadow on a cloudy day, has very low color saturation. A field full of bright orange pumpkins on a sunny morning, on the other hand, has a very high color saturation.

Saturation is one of those things that can be changed in post-processing if you’re not happy with how the original image looks.

Some cameras even allow you to adjust the color saturation before you start shooting, so decide on the richness of the colors before you shoot. If you think they might use a beating, try changing your camera settings or playing around with them in Photoshop or another photo-editing program afterwards.

Both types of saturation have their value. An image with lower saturation appears smoother, more dreamy, and more idealistic. An image with high saturation appears bright and exciting. Think about how the image should convey before deciding what saturation level is best for the photo.

The time of day can also add some color cast to an image, which can strongly determine the perception of a shot. Photos taken at the start of the day or late afternoon give off a warmer atmosphere, making the scene look inviting and cheerful. Photos taken in the middle of the day or at dusk tend to have a cooler effect, which can be more relaxing and peaceful.

The best settings for a photo are certainly not always achievable. You can often find them outdoors and in nature. For example, when on a bright day you suddenly see the sun go down and the sky turns yellow-gold. Or when the dark blue sky makes the radiant illumination of the village even more beautiful. Feast your eyes as you walk outdoors and discover natural color contrasts that can make photos look even more beautiful. Another big advantage is that these photos often hardly need to be edited.