The cabinet prepared the Netherlands this week: Western sanctions against Russia in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion will also have repercussions here. And they will mainly be shown in the gas bill. You will ask where the Dutch gas comes from in these hack affairs and how big the Russian role is. Marik Stellinga and Eric van der Valle explain the dangers of this gas dependence. You ask them what the alternatives are.

@MStellinga / @erikvderwalle / @LamyaeA

