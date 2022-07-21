In the monumental setting of the Grote Kerk Veere, the festival will open on Friday 26 August with the Dutch premiere of choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui’s new show, Vlaemsch (chez moi). It is an honor for the Zeeland Nazomerfestival that the internationally renowned choreographer has chosen this location and the festival for the premiere.

Cherkoui is not the only premiere of the festival. Theater designer Sien Vanmaele is also performing her play ZEMAAL on Dutch soil for the first time. In the Hansa Marina in Wilhelminadorp, a boathouse is transformed into an underwater arena in which culinary theater takes place. The Touki Delphine theater company performs the premiere of MACHINE with Nora Fischer, Joachim Badendorst and an old agricultural potting machine. In the vicinity of the Stichting Behoud Hoogaars shipyard in the port of Vlissingen, a place where old fishing boats are brought to life, history and the re-use of old tools come together.

Church

Theater maker Koen Verheijden has resided at Theater Production House Zeeland for the past few months, conducting research into the history of slavery in Zeeland. During his research, he came across the story of the slave woman Leonora in the 18th century. This research, which he carried out with the actress June Yanez and with the help of Angelique Duijndam, the Zeeuws Archief, Keti Koti Zeeland and the Zeeuws Maritiem Muzeeum, constitutes the basis of this “work in progress”. Leonora is played in the studio of the Theater Production House Zeeland, a place that served as a church at the time of this story.

night watch

In addition to these firsts, there is much more to discover during the nine days when the Zeeland Nazomerfestival rages across the province. With her performance, theater maker and writer Marjolijn van Heemstra shows the value of night and darkness in our living environment. The Night Watch is experienced during a walk in the nature reserve of De Manteling (Middelburg) and Nollebos (Vlissingen). The classic of modern dance, Föld by the great lady of Dutch contemporary dance Krisztina de Châtel is coming to the Théâtre De Mythe in Goes for the first time. And the 2022 festival hit, Drei, vier, flirt mit mir, by Het Zuidelijk Toneel and Club Gewalt (directed by Sarah Moeremans) can also be seen at ZNF at Poppodium De Spot in Middelburg.

Music

And then there is also the music! The heart of the festival on the Abdijplein and the Vrijbuiter can be visited for free this year. On the Abdijplein, the public can be surprised in an intimate setting by exciting musical performances, ranging from pop to jazz, from classical to Dutch. The program was developed in collaboration with Poppodium De Spot and Podium ‘t Beest. The composition will be announced in August. The Vrijbuiter also leaves. This year the tjalk is the scene of musical guests and the public can enjoy evening concerts from the quays of nine different ports as the sun sets. Every evening, curators Peter Slager (BLØF) and his brother Dieleman receive new musician friends.

Zeeland Nazomerfestival is produced by Theater Production House Zeeland and runs from Friday August 26th to Saturday September 3rd at various locations in Zeeland. Ticket sales have now started. More information: www.zeelandnazomerfestival.nl.